Last weekend was a busy time at the Inverell Golf Course as players travelled from Tamworth, Moree, Glen Innes, Uralla and Emmaville to compete in Campbell and Freebairn sponsored events.
The Inverell Open Mixed 4BBB was played Saturday and the Men's Open on Sunday.
Sunday's finish was especially exciting as Robbie Porter from Uralla and local player, Nathan Waters, both finished with 72 off the stick.
A good crowd followed the two golfers as they headed out to a three-hole playoff on the 7th, 8th and 9th holes.
Nathan was one ahead after the 7th and then hitting around 280m landed his tee shot a couple of metres from the pin on the 8th.
He sank the putt for an eagle, his second for the weekend. He then parred the 9th to take out the 2023 Inverell Open. Brad Lane was third with 73 off the stick.
Local player, Brett Woodward, was the nett winner on the day with nett 64 followed by Beau Thomas from Tamworth and Jason Shaw.
Sandy Cook and Tony Baldwin combined to win Saturday's Open 4BBB scratch while Naomi Marshal and Mat O'Reilly won the nett one point ahead of Teena and Ron Myler.
Leon Fox returned to form on a fast track and with a good handicap to take out Saturday's stableford finishing three points clear of the field with 41 points. Jon Alliston finished second in a four-way countback with Jim Shadlow, Tony Baldwin and Joe Holahan.
Sandy Cook was best for the ladies in the stableford with 36 points. She was followed by Sue Urquhart, 35, and Helen Tickle, 34.
The very popular Marquart Jug and Mills Plate Matchplay's are down to the last four teams in each comp.
Luke Woodhouse and Matt Reece play Ashley Walters and Gary Hadland for one spot in the Marquart Jug final while Tony Baldwin and Ian Jeffery play Nathan Waters and John Stansfield for the other.
In the Mills Plate, Jack Jeffery and Corey Alexander play Steve Kent and Stephen Holland for one spot in the final. Joe Hoolahan and Tony Driscoll will take on Dave Wargent and Adam Paton to determine the other.
The last rounds of the Jug and Plate to determine the finalists are to be completed by October 21.
