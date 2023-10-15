The Inverell Timessport
The Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug was held on Saturday

By Dick Hudson
October 16 2023 - 10:50am
Corey Alexander - winner monthly mug with nett 61
There were some excellent scores handed in for the Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug on Saturday.

