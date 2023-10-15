There were some excellent scores handed in for the Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug on Saturday.
Corey Alexander had a brilliant round recording nett 61, 9 under his handicap. This was the 2nd best score recorded for this year's monthly mugs.
Joe Holahan and Justin Pay would have to consider themselves unlucky not to win the Mug after finishing 8 and 7 under their handicaps.
Grade winners were A Grade - Adam Paton, 67, B Grade - Justin Pay, 63, and C Grade - Joe Holahan, 62. Others to perform well were Ross Tutt and Ben Davis, 67, Dave Ryan and Adrian King, 68, Ashley Walters, 69, and Geoff Bucknell and Ben Watling, 70.
Trudi Tonkin was best for the ladies in their stableford on Saturday. She finished with 35 points and was followed by Leigh Hobbs, 34, and Leonie Davison, 32.
This coming Saturday will see the finals played for two very popular matchplay events. The Marquart Jug and Mills Plate started with a qualifying round back in July.
Also coming up Sunday the 29th is the Inverell Sports Council Charity Golf Day sponsored by the Inverell RSM Club. This is a 3-person ambrose and teams should book in through the Golf Club on 67221574.
