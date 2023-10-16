The Inverell Times
Inverell's Got Talent kicks off on October 20 | Sneak peek on performers

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:33am
Florence and Prudence Black audition for Inverell's Got Talent. Twenty one acts were selected.
JAZZ dancers, a public speaker and pianist are some of the acts vying for $2000 in prizemoney at this year's Inverell's Got Talent, to be held on Friday, October 20 at the town hall.

