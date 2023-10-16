JAZZ dancers, a public speaker and pianist are some of the acts vying for $2000 in prizemoney at this year's Inverell's Got Talent, to be held on Friday, October 20 at the town hall.
The variety show kicks off this year's Sapphire Festival and will feature 21 acts.
At the auditions, held on October 12, "entries for the junior, senior and original composition sections received spontaneous applause from volunteer onlookers, families and friends", one of the event co-ordinators, Tim Newberry, said.
"This well-established event continues to provide opportunities to performers young and old."
Inverell's Got Talent started in 2010; this will be the 12th show after two events were cancelled because of COVID.
The annual Sapphire Festival, which continues until Sunday, October 29 includes a darts carnival, golf day, open gardens and poets breakfast, as well as the talent quest.
Glen Innes girl band The Abbeys will provide entertainment during the night, along with a special performance from DramaMatics.
Jasmine and Chris Richter are the judges of Inverell's Got Talent.
Inverell's Got Talent is organised by Inverell East Rotary Club.
Mr Newberry said there was up to $2000 in prizes, with the overall winners taking home $1000 in prizemoney.
The event starts at 7pm and bookings are essential at trybooking.com/CKFXA
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.