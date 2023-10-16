Physical activity for adolescents: Keeping teens active in a tech-driven era

We can all benefit from understanding ways parents and carers can encourage children to keep active. Picture Shuttertock

For a relatively small nation by global standards, Australia punches above its weight in sporting representation. Whether you're a fan of cricket, soccer, or even Aussie Rules, you're almost certain to speak to someone during the day who loves their sport.



With more than 90 per cent of adults having an interest in sport, however, why is the engagement rate for sport amongst teenagers far lower?

Much can be said of the emergence of technology in the teenage household - from the advent of the smartphone, much can be said of its ability to distract, enthral, and engage - but, it takes a physical toll.



Whether you're a parent, teacher or studying for a Certificate in Youth Mental Health and about to kickstart a career working with kids and teens, we can all benefit from a deeper understanding of the ways that parents and carers can use to encourage their children to keep active and participate in sports on a more frequent basis?

The importance of physical activity

As we get older, our bodies begin to break down. Joints and tendons start to become less flexible, our risk of injury due to falls increases, and as adults approach old age, they become far more likely to suffer chronic conditions such as osteoporosis or arthritis. When you're younger, however, you're far more limber - which can help reduce the likelihood of injury.

While age can be a factor in how frail our bodies get, one key factor that can be used to stave off the effects of ageing is regular exercise and physical activity. There are a number of benefits to undertaking regular physical activity, including lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of falls.

For young people, having the opportunity to engage in regular physical activity can be key to staying healthy, even as you get older. Engaging in physical activity can be a valuable preventative measure, allowing you to maintain a quality of life that isn't simply injury and illness.

Community sports programs

Many sports offer team play - and this can be a valuable opportunity for young people to disengage with devices and engage with their peer groups. Programs such as AusKick provide a valuable opportunity for young children to get involved in AFL, allowing them to get a feel for the sport in a safe and supported environment.

As young people get older, they can find themselves surrounded by a litany of opportunities. Regional sporting clubs are always looking for new players - as communities change and evolve, joining a local club can often mean that you form a vital connection with regional communities.

For young people, being able to switch off their devices and get outside can be beneficial, not only for engaging in physical activity but also for the ability to develop personal connections that are local. Being able to build up friendship groups without being separated by device or internet connectivity can be a valuable way to build confidence.

Sporting exemplars on the big screen

Sport often occurs in our lives beyond what we can see on the local footy ground or netball court. Many sporting teams of different representations and talents represent Australia at a local, state, and federal level in events as small as inter-school sports, and as large as the Olympics and World Championships in some cases.

Engaging with sport on the big screen and forming positive sporting views can often encourage children to engage with sport. Positive reinforcement is a process that is often used to establish positive patterns of behaviour - celebrating the role that sports people play in Australian society and how sports can make a difference can be a great way to encourage young people to play.

This can be seen in attempts to increase sporting diversity in recent years, such as the inclusion of women's competitions in both AFL and NRL. The launch of AFLW in 2017 was transformative, setting an example for other sporting codes and embracing the notion that women's sport was not only an indelible part of society but an exciting and fun experience as well.

Embracing technology to enhance sport

Sometimes, it's not feasible to join a local sporting club. The tyranny of distance can often make things difficult - travelling for games may not be something that you can do. In these cases, it may be an idea to embrace technology to get physically active - whether it's through the use of a pedometer to count your steps, or logging your running times in a journal at home.

While technology can be a distraction if used incorrectly, and wisely, it can be a powerful tool in helping you get the most out of physical activity. Wearable devices can act as a motivator to get involved in physical activity - using them as a tool to get involved may be useful.

No matter whether you're a couch potato or the world's fastest teenager, getting active can have vital preventative health benefits, if done consistently over time. Joining a sporting group can help you develop vital social connections, and staying connected with sporting teams can also allow you to experience people of diverse and unique backgrounds making the most out of their sporting talent.

