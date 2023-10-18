The Inverell Times
Warialda Little Athletics Club receives funding boost from Coles

By Staff Writers
October 18 2023 - 12:15pm
Warialda Little Athletics centre has been given a funding boost of more than $3900 which will help kick-start the upcoming season.

