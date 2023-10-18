Warialda Little Athletics centre has been given a funding boost of more than $3900 which will help kick-start the upcoming season.
It is part of the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.
The Little Athletics centre based at Warialda High School will use the funds for a new high jump mat, bar and stands.
Club president Kahlia Whalan said the Coles grant will help the centre provide a quality program for the kids and its volunteers.
"As we are a newer centre, we rely on the generosity of our local schools to provide equipment for our athletes, so this grant will help enable us to have our own high jump equipment," she said.
"Our club has doubled in size this season and having the new equipment will help us to continue to grow."
Warialda was one of just forty successful recipients announced, with this year's grants taking the total contribution of the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund to more than $2.4 million over five years.
Coles ambassador and dual Paralympic medallist Jaryd Clifford said having the right equipment for young athletes is vital in helping them to achieve their best and strive for the next level.
"As a former Little Athlete, I know how important grant programs like the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund are to grassroots centres. Grants like these mean volunteers can focus on helping athletes succeed rather than having to spend their time and energy on fundraising to buy essential equipment," he said.
The announcement of the latest grant recipients coincides with the launch of the Coles Little Athletics Banana A-Peel starting on National Banana Day on Wednesday, 18 October, with funds raised during the appeal to go towards the next round of Little Athletics funding.
Until October 24, Coles, with the support of its Aussie banana growers, will donate 10 cents of every kilogram of Cavendish bananas sold to the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund to a maximum of $150,000 to help even more clubs and centres buy new equipment.
Coles Little Athletics Australia CEO Myles Foreman encouraged shoppers to get behind the appeal.
In addition to providing more than $2.4 million in equipment grants, Coles has donated over 3.9 million bananas to help fuel young athletes since 2017.
