HENS and drakes, here's your chance to win up to $600.
Inverell East Rotary is holding the Great Rotary Duck Race on October 28 in Campbell Park.
"With plenty of flow in the Mighty Macintyre it should be a spectacular race this year," East Rotary secretary Dick Hudson said.
The race is a staple of the Sapphire City Festival, which starts on October 20.
"There will feature the spectacular sight of 500 yellow ducks tumbling into the magnificent Macintyre River from the town bridge to herald the start of the race," Mr Hudson said.
Which gives visitors 500 chances to win a prize. First duck passed the post wins $600, second, $250 and third, $150.
"Corporate tickets are already selling like hot cakes at $50 for a book of 10," Mr Hudson said.
"Our thanks go to the hundreds of local businesses who have already bought tickets. We wish you good luck."
The public tickets are on sale now outside the Inverell Pharmacy in Byron Street at $2 per ticket.
All proceeds go to Australian Rotary health research and local Rotary health projects.
The ducks take to the water about 6pm on Saturday, October 28.
For more information phone East Inverell Rotary Club President Julie Clendinning on 0407 621 949.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.