A life-changing experience on the Kokoda Trail will help shape the future of Sophie McWhirter as she looks to learn more about Australian history.
The 20-year-old was one of the Legacy junior beneficiaries from across the country who took part in a nine-day trek with help from the Australian Defence Force.
The 96km trek involved demanding walking through challenging terrain for an average of seven hours a day while carrying a pack weighing up to 15kg.
Sophie grew up in Inverell and recently returned to the area with hopes of becoming a history teacher locally.
Kokoda is synonymous with Australian efforts during World War II and a gruelling, but rewarding experience for people to now walk the trail.
It has put Sophie in good stead in what was her first trip overseas.
"There were a few times where I was thinking that I couldn't do it anymore, but you imagine what it would have been like for the soldiers," she said.
"They would have been carrying a lot more weight and with injuries as well.
"I was just thinking about their endurance and how much they sacrificed.
"I had never done any hiking in my life, but it was an opportunity where I couldn't say no."
She grew up in the Australian Air Force Cadets while her father was in the Royal Australian Air Force.
"We got to hear other peoples stories about what Legacy has done for them and their families," she said.
"It was great to share my story, too."
Legacy Inverell helped further her education at University and the costs associated with living away from home at Port Macquarie.
She was originally earmarked for the Kokoda trip as a 17-year-old before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
Her interest in history was only enhanced by her experience on the Kokoda Trail.
"I was only going to major in business studies before the trip, but I've changed my degree around now, so it will include history," Ms McWhirter said.
"The trip made me realise how much interest I have in our history and it's what I want to do moving forward.
"I'm keen to do anything I can with Legacy in the future and I really appreciate their support."
Sophie will tell her story of the Kokoda trek at the Legacy Inverell President's Luncheon at the RSM Club On October 29.
She will also be part of the Inner Wheel Club of Inverell's Remembrance Day event at the club on November 11.
