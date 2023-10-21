The Inverell Times
Sophie McWhirter part of Legacy Australia trip to the Kokoda Trail

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
October 22 2023 - 5:30am
Inverell's Sophie McWhirter was part of the Legacy Australia's Kokoda trek.
A life-changing experience on the Kokoda Trail will help shape the future of Sophie McWhirter as she looks to learn more about Australian history.

