Game 1 - Campbell & Freebairn V Delungra
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels took on defending premiers Delungra at Varley Oval.
Rebels batted first and were all out 153.
Dave Mudaliar was again in the runs with 32 and as he and Blake Uebergang 40 started with a 65 run partnership. Brendon Reynolds also chipped in with 18 .
Justin Smith and Georgie Leonard the best with the ball for Delungra with 4-31 and 4-42 respectively.
In reply, Delungra did well to close out the game being 9-158 went stumps were drawn. The last wicket required 17 to achieve the win.
Dillan Gardner made an impressive 53, Tyson Will 32 and John Krauss 25 but it was the 13 not out by Delungra stalwart Warren Stewart that won the game. Luke Berger 3-10 was the best for Rebels as Tony Blake collected another three wicket haul and Brendon Reynolds two.
Game 2 - Staggy Creek V Square & compass
Compass batted first in the match and had a disastrous start being 3-13.
Jarrod White and Alex Hull resurrected the innings with a 43-run partnership.
Hull went on to make 50 and White 31.
Ovia Seia contributed 17 as Compass were dismissed in the 24 over for 131.
Les Connors was the star for Staggy with an impressive 5-28.
Jackson Binnie also chipped in with 2-25
It was a very close game as it went to the wire with Staggy Creek getting over then line with a final wicket unbroken partnership of 31 between Troy Brabant 26 not out and Elijah Kenny 8 no.
Nick Cumming 24 and Mick Kenny 13 also made useful contributions.
Alex Hull had a fine all-round game picking up 4-31 and he was supported by Ovia Seia 2-24 and Mitch Adams 2-35.
