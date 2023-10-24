VOTING'S over and the results are in -- Inverell's certainly Got Talent.
More than 300 people who packed Inverell Town Hall for the annual talent contest all agreed; our town has flair in spades.
Overall winner of 2023's Inverell's Got Talent were Virgil Sereva and Jonathan Maru.
"They were different to everyone else and they had those beautiful Islander voices that harmonised," Inverell's Got Talent co-ordinator Tim Newberry said.
The duo from Papua New Guinea received a standing ovation for their performance of Tennessee Whisky.
Best Original Song went to Alex Munro, while the Jenny Fox Memorial Prize for best junior performer went to Savannah Lea, with a highly commended going to Fletcher Andrews.
In the senior section the judges chose their top four: Clara Bryan/Susan Davis (vocal duo); Kiara Lind (dance); Alex Munro (vocal) and V.S and J.M (vocal duo).
Judges of the night were Chris Richter, Jasmine Aleisha and Peter Champion.
Inverell's Got Talent is an annual competition that heralds the opening of the town's Sapphire Festival.
More than 20 contenders entered this year's talent quest, vying for a share in the $2000 prize money.
Members of the Inverell East Rotary Club, along with community and Inverell High student volunteers, organised and ran the night's entertainment, held on October 20.
"They were ably supported by the sound-engineering and lighting skills of the inimitable community stalwart, Allen East," Mr Newberry said.
"The club is most grateful to the Inverell Shire Council, all local sponsors, STA FM and The Inverell Times for their generous support.
"It was certainly a team effort."
Mr Newberry presented the prizes, filling in for Inverell East Rotary President Julie Clendinning.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.