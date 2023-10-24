The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell's Got Talent kicks off Sapphire Festival | See the photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:39am, first published October 24 2023 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall winners of Inverell's Got Talent from left, Virgil Sereva and Jonathan Maru with judge Jasmine Aleisha.
Overall winners of Inverell's Got Talent from left, Virgil Sereva and Jonathan Maru with judge Jasmine Aleisha.

VOTING'S over and the results are in -- Inverell's certainly Got Talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.