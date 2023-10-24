The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

NSW Department of Education data reveals casual teacher shortages in region

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 24 2023 - 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DATA revealing the number of classes being merged or missed due to education shortages has left local teachers saying 'I told you so'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.