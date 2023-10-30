Inverell-based professor Ingrid Harrington has been named the William Walker Award winner for excellence in educational leadership.
The Associate Professor said she had a vision in 2019 to aid disengaged students at the University of New England's school of education, which led her to design the Commencing Student Success Program (CSSP).
Based on evidence-based practices, the CSSP vision was guided by existing wisdom of 'know students and how they learn'.
Ms Harrington said the CSSP program was underpinned by 14 evidence-based retention strategies she dubbed 'basic elements' and incorporated them on the inclusive Universal Design for Learning model.
"Recognising the diversity of students that UNE attracts, the tertiary education experience needs to be inclusive, supportive, flexible and understanding of student needs, and prioritise student success by putting students first," Ms Harrington said.
"To ensure this happens, the student relationship with their unit coordinator needs to be more interpersonal and flexible, built on a 'how can I help you?' facilitative mindset, rather than a 'you missed the mark and thereby fail' gatekeeping one.
She said the CSSP program prioritises principles of engagement, representation and action and expression in unit design with the 14 basic elements embedded in since its launch in 2021.
School data between 2018 and 2022 shows an uptick of successful School of Education level unit completions across a number of units, Ms Harrington said.
"The scope of the CSSP's positive impact on student success is illustrated by how vocal students continue to be about the difference the basic elements have made to their levels of success, engagement and learning experience," she said.
The university has received feedback that expectations had been clarified and flexible due dates "showed respect to the learner"
"I was able to understand the expectations more clearly .. thus getting the best results I've ever had" one student wrote, while another said "how refreshing to actually have a coordinator who understands life and its impact on study ... This is what learning should be about".
An outstanding 91 per cent of students responded to a survey to keep the basic elements in the Education units.
The award recognised that in the past 20 years at UNE, Associate Professor Harrington had proven herself an effective communicator to people at all levels, recognising people's strengths and areas requiring support without judgement.
She displays her influence by remaining adaptable and open to change and recognises the importance of staying flexible in dynamic environments by adjusting her strategies to meet new challenges.
Ms Harrington said she models her philosophy on the idea to 'never stop learning' and encourages feedback, embracing new ideas, and encourages a culture of learning within the School of Education.
She said she was driven to support those in need and aimed to improve the quality of the tertiary learning experience.
The implementation of the CSSP program has been recognised at the school and regional levels, and underpins a university-wide program to be rolled out across thousands of UNE units for all to benefit.
