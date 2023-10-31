Inverell Cricket Report Round 3 Oct 28 2023
Square & Compass V Delungra
Square & Compass took on reigning premiers Delungra at McCosker 2.
Compass won the toss and elected to bat.
After a shaky start, Jarred White and Jai Tasker steadied the ship with an 82 run partnership before White was out for 38.
Alex smith 32 then added 112 with Tasker to push the score passed 200.
Tasker went on to make 129 as Compass finished at 8-247.
The score could have been more but for a great spell of bowling by Ingram Williams who took 5-35 from his eight overs.
Georgie Leonard also snared two wickets.
In reply, Delungra could not get started as Tasker tore through the top order taking 4-21.
Uda Fred 4-19 bowled an inspired spell and Ovia Seia chipped in with two wickets to mop up the Delungra innings.
Mitch Stewart battled hard for his 27 with Jake Baker 18 and Dillon Gardner 17 also making useful contributions.
Delungra were dismissed for 95.
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels V RSM Renegades
The Rebels batted first at McCosker 1 and did not get away to their normal fluent start as Mudaliar, Uebergang and Reynolds were all back in the shed with the score only 26.
Renegades playing short had made great in roads and were closing in on a wonderful opportunity but Nathan Marsh with 46 and Chris Wilson 34 resurrected the Rebels innings.
Tony Blake chipped in with 22.
Rebels finished with 171 as they were bowled out in the 38th over.
Kahn Johnson 3-41 was the pick of the bowlers for renegades with Sam Gilligan, Ryan Campbell and Harry King all taking two wickets each.
RSM Renegades also started poorly but Ryan Campbell 41 and Mitch Duddy 31 breathed life into the chase but when Duddy fell with the score at 97 Rebels took control of the match as effectively Renegades were six down.
Brendon Reynolds a very experienced bowler was able to rip through the lower order and take 5-26 to extinguish Renegades chances.
Renegades finished at all out for 112. Marsh, Uebergang and Wilson all took a wicket a piece.
