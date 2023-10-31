The Inverell Timessport
Inverell cricket: Jai Tasker stars as Square & Compass prove too strong

Updated November 1 2023 - 1:12pm, first published October 31 2023 - 3:02pm
Inverell Cricket Report Round 3 Oct 28 2023

