Inverell Police are seeking assistance from the community to assist in identifying a vehicle and two people captured on CCTV at a service station.
Police said the people might be able to assist with inquiries into several fraud inquiries involving counterfeit $100 notes in the Inverell area.
The vehicle is a Toyota Camry sedan, greyish in colour.
The male person is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 175-180cms tall with a medium build.
The female person is also Caucasian in appearance, 160cms tall, with dark shoulder length hair.
If anyone has any information, please contact Inverell Police Station on (02) 6722 0599 and quote E-97574788. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information is treated in 100 per cent strict confidence.
