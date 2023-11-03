The sums were right in the 2023 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, with schoolchildren from Inverell and Armidale excelling in the annual event.
With participants from some 330 schools across NSW, the competition challenges pupils to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
District awards were presented at Newcastle Permanent's Armidale and Tamworth branches earlier this week.
"Local students always do the New England North West region proud in this competition, and 2023 was no exception," Tamworth Branch Manager Julie Callander said.
"Although we live in a world where we have answers in our pockets, it is still critical that students learn to problem-solve and think on their feet.
"This competition tests those skills and asks students to apply and extend their numeracy knowledge to find the solutions they need.
"We use maths every day, and the skills these students are learning now will set them up for life."
Based on their results, all participating students received a high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificate, while District Award winners also received a Newcastle Permanent account credit.
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than 600,000 students have registered to participate since it started in 1981.
Year 5 District Awards - New England North West
Subha Naomi Hoque, Armidale City Public School
Yassin Ghonemi, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth
Riley Woodward, Holy Trinity School, Inverell
Year 6 District Awards - New England North West
Kavin Mongar, St Mary's Primary School, Armidale
