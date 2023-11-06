Jeremy Pilcher (16) and Dillon Gardner set about resurrecting the Delungra total. Tyson Will (17) then joined Gardner and moved the total to 4/90. When Gardner fell for a lusty 49 the Renegades moved through the bottom order due to good spells from Ryan Campbell 3/34, Kahn Johnson 2/8 and Caleb Hope 2/24. Delungra were dismissed for 107 in the 25th over.