Inverell Grade Cricket Report November 4
A heavy storm impacted Inverell grade cricket this weekend.
Games were moved from turf after the Friday storm to the synthetic wickets at Cameron Park.
After a field inspection on Saturday Morning the game at Cameron Park 1(Bert Lowrey Field) was abandoned due to the wetness of the outfield. The second game had a chance and a second inspection saw the game set down for a late start.
Delungra V RSM Renegades
Delungra won the toss and elected to bat in the rain shortened match.
Each side was reduced to 30 overs. Delungra got away to a shaky start losing two quick wickets.
The first wicket was due to a sharp catch by Geoff Duddy at slip.
Jeremy Pilcher (16) and Dillon Gardner set about resurrecting the Delungra total. Tyson Will (17) then joined Gardner and moved the total to 4/90. When Gardner fell for a lusty 49 the Renegades moved through the bottom order due to good spells from Ryan Campbell 3/34, Kahn Johnson 2/8 and Caleb Hope 2/24. Delungra were dismissed for 107 in the 25th over.
Renegades were keen to attack the target but a storm during the change of innings put paid to their chances washing out the match.
