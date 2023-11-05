The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Mystery of World War II hero Norman Athol Cooper is solved with help from The Inverell Times

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flight Sergant Norman Cooper's niece, Rhonda Ticehurst, is the custodian of the war hero's medals and one of his few surviving relatives.
Flight Sergant Norman Cooper's niece, Rhonda Ticehurst, is the custodian of the war hero's medals and one of his few surviving relatives.

A DECADES old mystery involving the family of a war hero from Tingha has finally been solved, thanks to help from The Inverell Times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.