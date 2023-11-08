A CHANCE to move home and run a business together has seen Andrew and Monique Krause return to the New England region.
Andrew and Monique are the new owners of Inverell Furniture Court and Beds R US.
They have taken over from Ian and Michelle Rees who have been at the helm for almost 20 years.
"We're very fortunate that Ian and Michelle had excellent systems in place," Monique said.
"Andrew and I have worked together at Inverell in the past and we were always keen to come back.
"We've had so many people who knew us from before drop in and say hello.
"Other people we didn't know have come in and introduced themselves, too, which is really nice.
"We've definitely been welcomed back with open arms."
Andrew was born and raised in Inverell and married Monique in 2007 after they originally met in Parkes.
Monique was doing marketing work for the popular Elvis festival at the time and they ended up working at the Krause family farm.
Andrew was most recently managing a 25,000 acre farm west of Moonie in Queensland.
His parents Ian and Gwen Krause still live in Inverell, on the family farm Belle Bowrie.
Andrew and Monique return home with their 14-year-old daughter Lucienne and two boys Harry, 12, and Brian, 8.
"The kids said it felt like home within a week of being here," Monique said.
"They've already joined youth groups and are loving school."
The furniture store opened in 1981 and has only had three owners in that time.
They have retained the previous staff, including it's manager, who has been at the store for more than a decade.
"We're proud to carry on the tradition of this business," Monique said.
"The first thing we did was make Marina Harris the official manager.
"She's been here for 14 years and we've been guided by her knowing the business inside and out.
"We're the weakest link in the business at the moment.
"The team have really stepped up and they haven't missed a beat in the short time we've been here.
"We're lucky that all our staff have management experience, so we couldn't ask for a more capable team."
