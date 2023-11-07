Jason Shaw had a great game on Saturday to finish with nett 65 in the Inverell Golf Club's Outdoor and Off Road Monthly Mug. This was the winning score in what was also the final round of the Hoyt Cup and Order of Merit. Big bonus points were on offer in the playoff rounds of the Order of Merit. Jason picked up 2000 points for his win on Saturday to take him from 24th place to the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit. Mat O'Reilly also had a good final round taking him from 13th to 2nd spot. Corey Alexander was unavailable for the last round and dropped from 1st to 3rd place.