Jason Shaw had a great game on Saturday to finish with nett 65 in the Inverell Golf Club's Outdoor and Off Road Monthly Mug. This was the winning score in what was also the final round of the Hoyt Cup and Order of Merit. Big bonus points were on offer in the playoff rounds of the Order of Merit. Jason picked up 2000 points for his win on Saturday to take him from 24th place to the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit. Mat O'Reilly also had a good final round taking him from 13th to 2nd spot. Corey Alexander was unavailable for the last round and dropped from 1st to 3rd place.
The Hoyt cup was also decided on Saturday. This trophy goes to the player with the lowest total nett score for their best 8 of the 12 Monthly Mugs over the period December 2022 to November 2023. Dick Hudson was the winner in a close finish. He averaged nett 70.6 for his 8 best and finished 2 shots ahead of Jason Shaw. Third place was taken by Steve Kent who was back another 2 shots.
John Stansfield was placed 2nd behind Jason Shaw in the Monthly Mug with an impressive nett 66. Grade winners were A Grade - Nathan Waters, 69, B grade - Matt O'Reilly, 69, and C grade - John Stansfield, 66. Others to perform well were Bruce Garrett, 69, Dick Hudson, 70, Jim Shadlow and Don McRae, 71, and Bob Watson, 72.
The ladies 4BBB matchplay was completed last Monday. Sandy Cook and Lou Cathie played Bronwyn Thorley and Sandra Williams in the final and managed to chalk up a win.
The second day of the ladies 2-day, 36-hole 4BBB was played on Wednesday. Julie McRae and Helen Tickle proved too good, winning each of the two days with scores of 64 and 63. Helen Edwards and Trudi Tonkin scored 66 each day to finish 2nd.
Wendy Alexander and Sue Urquhart travelled to Tuncurry on Sunday to play the regional final of the Keno 2-person ambrose. While they enjoyed the experience they didn't bring home any prizes.
Inverell golfers Nathan Waters and Jason Shaw produced the goods at the Glen Innes Open on Sunday. Nathan took out the Open with a 2 over par 73, and Jason Shaw won A grade nett with a score of 70.
