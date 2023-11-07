The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

New England COVID resurgence prompts calls for booster shots

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 8 2023 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While many across the region are quite happy to put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, it seems the virus isn't quite finished with us yet as Australia enters its eighth wave of infections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.