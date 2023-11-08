A COMMUNITY support group has helped raise vital funds for men in the region with prostate cancer.
About 120 people turned out for a charity bowls day at Inverell Sporties on November 5.
It saw $3700 raised for the Inverell Prostate Cancer Support Group.
"We really appreciate Sporties putting it on for us," event organiser Kerry White said.
"There was great support from the community and our sponsors.
"I'm amazed how the much the community got behind it.
"They had a really great time, some bowlers made up their own rules, but it was all a lot of fun."
It offers support to men, their partners and families affected by all forms of prostate disease, particularly prostate cancer.
Mr White was keen to start the group after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009.
The 75-year-old said he is fighting fit and was keen to give back to people in the community.
The group have at least four meetings a year and offer one-on-one support.
"I know how much the support helps," he said.
"We also provide financial support which really helps when they have to travel for treatment.
"We didn't have a support group in Inverell when I was diagnosed and now we have an active group with lots of resources and up-to-date-information.
"I've learnt a lot about it and my wife Von has helped advocate for our group.
"I'm a national ambassador now and I do a lot of public speaking about my experience. I couldn't have done that without her support."
All money raised from the event will go to men and families in Inverell.
The group hope to assist other towns in forming their own support groups.
The next meeting is expected to be held early next year.
Anyone who wants to join or find out more about the support network can phone Kerry on 0437 194 810.
