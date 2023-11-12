The Inverell Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Farmers helping our own' resilience workshop in Inverell

By Staff Writers
Updated November 13 2023 - 7:04am, first published 6:53am
Farmers helping our own co-founder Stuart Austin said free workshops will empower farmers and their families to check in on each other. Picture supplied.

A new community resilience initiative called 'Farmers Helping Our Own' is working to create localised support networks for communities during times of adversity and stress.

