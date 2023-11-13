HELEN Edwards became the 2023 Ladies Monthly Medal winner when she finished the best of the 12 monthly winners in the latest medal playoff.
Teena Myler was best in for the day, November 8, with nett 73 but was not part of the playoff.
Next best on the day were Helen Tickle with 74 and Helen Edwards and Sandy Cook with 75.
The ladies' pennants team made up of Helen Edwards (c), Sandy Cook, Trudi Tonkin, Leonie Davison and Julie McRae travelled to Glen Innes to play Guyra in the New England Region pennants finals late last week.
"Congratulations go to the ladies on a wonderful 3-2 win on the day," Inverell Golf Club committee member Dick Hudson said.
"They are proud holders of the 2023 New England Ladies Pennants title."
Saturday saw the men play their Remembrance Day 4BBB held in conjunction with the 4BBB Championships. Harry Edmonds and Ian Jeffery finished with the best gross score to take the 2023 Four-ball Championship, two points ahead of Larry Finney and David Hawker.
Adam Paton and Dave Wargent teamed up to take the Remembrance Day 4BBB and the nett championship trophy.
Will Williamson and Ted Edmonds were nett runners-up with 42 points and they were followed by three pairs on 41 points.
