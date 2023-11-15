MULTIPLE showgrounds across the New England and North West region have benefited with funding for major upgrades.
Bingara showground has seen $490,877 in improvements delivered under the Crown Lands Showground Stimulus Funding program.
Moree showground is next cab off the rank with an investment of more than $1.7 million to build a new multi-purpose pavilion.
Work has started on replacing the showground's 130 year old animal and wool pavilion that was removed in 2020 due to termite damage.
In Other News:
Bingara is now better equipped to host a number of events ranging from national caravan club, dog trials, motorbike stunt shows and rodeos.
"Bingara Showground is central to community life and the completion of these substantial upgrades will ensure it serves the region for generations," NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
"The North West region deserves quality facilities and these investments will allow Bingara Showground to cater for many community activities and groups."
The work includes $227,800 in new LED flood lighting for the showring, $152,300 extension and refurbishment of the amenity building and $85,400 refurbishment of the grandstand and removal of asbestos.
These followed upgrades completed in 2020 and 2021 including:
A new awning over the cool-room at the canteen and new LED lights and energy efficient lighting in the main pavilion with lighting and power points in the general purpose shed.
They also replaced cladding and a stable gate in the showground building with installation of a new coolroom motor.
Gwydir Shire Council utilities manager Andrew Cooper said the showground improvements were supporting five separate community user groups as well as a range of events.
"These upgrades have made Bingara Showground a great facility for groups including the show society, jockey club, pony club, campdraft committee and polo cross which are all active," Mr Cooper said.
"The showground is also getting used for more and more events. For example, we hosted cattle dog working trials recently that attracted interstate competitors and last year we hosted a motorhomes rally that attract about 700 motorhomes."
Mr Kamper said showgrounds are vital for rural communities, hosting everything from agricultural shows to farmers markets, music festivals and sports clubs.
"They also provide vital shelter during bushfires and floods and relief posts for emergency workers, so it is good to invest in them and their communities," he said.
In September, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall cut the ribbon with representatives at the Bundurra showground after the completion of a new horse stable complex and amenities block.
The contribution was worth almost $130,000.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.