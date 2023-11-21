AUSSIE Hay Runners have come to the rescue of bushfire affected farmers in Inverell and Ashford, with convoys of hay.
It was the biggest run yet for the agricultural service, with 100 trucks rolling into the towns over the weekend, November 18 and 19, full of hay from Victoria.
"Times are tough and when you're from a country background, you could never imagine not being able to source hay for your livestock," Aussie Hay Runners founder Linda Whiddup said.
"So it's great to be able to help farmers across the country with these donated loads of hay from farmers in Victoria."
Ms Whiddup started Aussie Hay Runners in 2019 with just four trucks.
These days she has more than 70 semi-trailers on standby, ready to drive loads of hay to farmers affected by drought and bushfire.
Fuel is subsidised by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority.
The run from Victoria to Inverell and Ashford is supported by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, as well as on-ground locals Peter and Beth Sandral for Inverell and Susannah Simpson for Ashford.
This mammoth run will be the 17th for Aussie Hay Runners, with 109 trucks travelling 204,990 kilometres, carrying 3700 bales of hay valued at $351,500.
The delivery will directly help 321 farmers, their families and in turn, their communities to recover from fires.
"Aussie Hay Runners are very proud to help our farmers, it's not a handout, it's a hand up," Ms Whiddup said.
Trucks will travel via the Hume, Olympic, Goldfields, Newell and Gwydir Highways and if you see them on the road, show your support with a toot and a wave.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.