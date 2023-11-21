The Inverell Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Hay Runners deliver bales of livestock feed to bushfire affected farmers in Ashford and Inverell

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:28pm, first published November 21 2023 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Hay Runners' Inverell and Ashford drop off is supported by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, as well as on-ground locals Peter and Beth Sandral for Inverell and Susannah Simpson for Ashford.
Aussie Hay Runners' Inverell and Ashford drop off is supported by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, as well as on-ground locals Peter and Beth Sandral for Inverell and Susannah Simpson for Ashford.

AUSSIE Hay Runners have come to the rescue of bushfire affected farmers in Inverell and Ashford, with convoys of hay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.