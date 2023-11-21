HOMES and businesses in Bingara will be without power on Sunday, November 26 as Essential Energy carries out maintenance on its electricity network.
The planned power outage is scheduled for between 7am and 1.30pm.
Those affected by the planned power outage have been notified by Essential Energy.
Operations Manager Northern Tablelands Mark Summers said the planned works had been originally scheduled for October, but due to unforeseen circumstances, had to be postponed.
"Some of the maintenance has already been completed by specialist crews using specialist live line techniques, however a planned power outage is required so that crews can safely complete other works," Mr Summers said.
"The planned power outage will enable crews to replace a high voltage power pole which houses a complex network configuration outside the Warialda zone substation."
Given the planned power outage will affect all of Bingara, on this occasion, Essential Energy has scheduled the outage for a Sunday to minimise inconvenience on the wider community.
"As this area is serviced by one main powerline, electricity can't be re-routed from an alternative source, so completing maintenance is crucial to ensure the power network remains safe," Mr Summers said.
"We appreciate the planned power outage may cause inconvenience for some customers however the works are necessary to ensure a safe and reliable electricity network for the community," Mark said.
The scheduled works are dependent on suitable conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or unforeseen circumstances arise.
