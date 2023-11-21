The Inverell Times
Essential Energy carries out work on Bingara's power supply

Updated November 22 2023 - 1:40pm, first published November 21 2023 - 1:51pm
HOMES and businesses in Bingara will be without power on Sunday, November 26 as Essential Energy carries out maintenance on its electricity network.

