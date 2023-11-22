THE Barry Johnston Bridge over Rob Roy Creek has just been opened.
The completed bridge is a part of upgrading the Yetman Road freight corridor to allow an increase in substantial freight movements utilising A-Double road trains for the benefit of the community and landholders.
Upgrades will also improve safety and enhance traffic flow, Inverell Shire Mayor Paul Harmon said.
Barry Johnston Bridge crosses Rob Roy Creek on Yetman Road, about 10 kilometres north of Inverell.
It was one of the last of Inverell's old timber bridges to be replaced with a new concrete structure, consisting of two concrete abutments 1800mm high and 1550mm wide.
The project was funded through a $3.69 million grant from the state government.
"Since his passing, Inverell Shire Council has been looking for a suitable way to honour the service of Cr Barry Johnston OAM," Mayor Harmon said.
Cr Johnston was the first shire president of Inverell Shire Council, the second longest serving mayor and served time on both Ashford and Inverell councils.
"Barry was passionate about infrastructure projects that benefitted the community, therefore naming this bridge the Barry Johnston Bridge is a very fitting tribute to his legacy and service," Mayor Harmon said.
The bridge was unveiled by Mr Johnston's two children Steve and Di Johnston and was witnessed by family members, Inverell Shire councillors and senior staff.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.