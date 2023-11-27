A FUNDING boost of more than $62,000 has been awarded to beneficiaries under the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
Twice a year, Squadron Energy's Sapphire Wind Farm invites community organisations to submit applications for a share of funding that can be used on equipment and infrastructure purchases, repairs and renovations, and programs and events.
Inverell Community Support was successful in receiving funding for the purchase of a Trishaw Triobike worth just over $18,000.
Sally Walters thanked Squadron Energy Sapphire Wind Farm for the funding on behalf of the support group.
"Everyone at Inverell Community Support is very excited about sharing the joy of cycling in the great outdoors with people that are unable to cycle for themselves, thanks to the generous funding awarded to our organisation by the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund," Mrs Walters said.
"It is becoming common knowledge that getting out of the house and socialising with others is good for our well-being, however not everyone can do this on their own.
"The Triobike gives both the pilot and the passengers the opportunity to connect with each other and enjoy the wonderful cycleways we have along the McIntyre River here in Inverell.
"We are looking forward to being able to bring the opportunity to go for a cycle to those people that may have had to give up cycling for health or mobility issues, as well as introducing cycling to people that have never cycled before.
"It is anticipated that the Triobike will be available for use by other community groups such as disabilities service providers, local schools and other aged care services to ensure as many people as possible will get the chance to get out and about and reconnect with nature and make new friends."
The following organisations received funding under Round 2 of 2023:
