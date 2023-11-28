The Inverell Times
Telstra delivers back-up generators to help connectivity during disasters

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 28 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:41pm
The upgraded power backup technology will help residents and businesses affected by disaster reconnect and recover quicker.
TWO NEW high-powered Telstra generators are being rolled out to Inverell and Armidale to bolster connectivity during natural disasters.

