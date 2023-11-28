TWO NEW high-powered Telstra generators are being rolled out to Inverell and Armidale to bolster connectivity during natural disasters.
The upgraded power backup technology will help residents and businesses affected by disaster reconnect and recover quicker, Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom said.
"Extended power outages are often a major cause of our network going down," Mr Marom said.
"The quicker our network sites are powered up, the quicker we can reconnect a community."
The upgrades are a multi-million dollar co-investment between Telstra and the federal government's Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters program.
"These high-powered [generators] provide extra support in regional areas recently affected by bushfires or at risk of natural disasters and will help restore power to affected sites and help improve telecommunications resilience," Mr Marom said.
The upgrades follow a number of other natural disaster initiatives from Telstra including:
