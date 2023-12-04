THE TIRELESS efforts of a group of retirees who have breathed new life into Tingha Reserve have been rewarded with a state award.
Volunteers from the Tingha Recreation Reserve Land Manager won the Crown Land Management Excellence Award.
They won the award for the care, control and management of the Crown reserve, in New Valley Road.
The awards are part of the NSW community achievement awards, with a gala presentation held in Sydney on Saturday, November 25.
The Tingha team were up against other finalists including managers of the Lake Liddell Recreation Area Reserve, the Bottle Bend Reserve at Monak and the Newcastle Historic Reserve.
Tingha Recreation Reserve Land Manager secretary-treasurer Colleen Graham said the win was recognition of the retirees' dedication and hard work on the reserve, and a win for the Tingha community.
"When we took over [from the previous reserve managers] we didn't even have a shovel, because the previous owners had used their own tools," Ms Graham said.
"But we were passionate about the reserve and upgrading the facility for the whole community to enjoy."
So the army of retirees rolled up their sleeves and set about maintaining, repairing and ultimately upgrading the facilities.
They attracted $200,000 funding to repair the floor in the Sports and Recreation Clubhouse and pushed for the building to become an evacuation centre during times of disasters.
"After the fires, [in 2019] we lost a huge amount of fencing, but [group chairman] Ivan Coleman and his wife Kerry replaced nearly 5 ha of fencing," Ms Graham said,
"It was hot, hard work and Danny, Ivan's brother, also repaired the cemetery gates."
Next up was installing new security gates and a camera; installing a new grandstand and upgrading the women's and men's showers in the amenities block.
"Inverell Council was helpful in getting lights installed in the car parking area for evening events," Ms Graham said.
In the wider community, the retirees promoted the reserve through hosting various events and activities.
These included ANZAC Day commemorations to family fun days.
In bestowing the award, the government stated, "their efforts have revitalised the reserve as well as fostered a strong sense of community spirit and pride in the charming town of Tingha".
