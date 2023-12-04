The Inverell Times
Bingara residents without mobile phone coverage for five days

By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:54pm
Telstra mobile phone customer Ann Urquhart, 91, has been out of touch with her daughter and son for at least five days because of the outage.
TELSTRA customers in Bingara have been unable to access their mobile phone service for the past five days, with a community nurse forced to check on the welfare of one 91-year-old customer.

