Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Mobile phone coverage returns to Bingara

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:56pm, first published December 4 2023 - 3:54pm
Update | Telstra fixes mobile outage
A TRANSMISSION issue that caused an outage of mobile services in Bingara for the past five days has been fixed.

