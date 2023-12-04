Update | Telstra fixes mobile outage

A TRANSMISSION issue that caused an outage of mobile services in Bingara for the past five days has been fixed.
"We worked to get everything back online as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience," a Telstra spokesperson said on Tuesday, December 5.
The unexpected outage started on Wednesday, November 29, with no warning to customers.
Technicians had been working on resolving the problem since then, finally restoring service late on Monday.
The mobile network outage affected all Telstra 4G and 3G services from near Warialda Railway Station, through to Upper Bingara and towards Bundarra.
It is not known how many customers were affected by the outage. Landline and NBN services were not affected.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.