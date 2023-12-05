From email to emojis: how Gen Z is redefining workplace communication

This is branded content.

Some time in 2021 I began managing my first team of newcomers.



Only they weren't just newcomers to the organisation, they were brand-spanking new to the workforce.



Green, shiny, and freshly graduated within the confines of lockdown and vast, virtual celebrations.



They were Generation Z: those born between 1995 and 2012.

Remarkably, it wasn't the mere fact that these post-millennium newbies were now fully-functioning adult human beings that made my mid-thirties self feel old, it was the way they simply engaged and conducted themselves in a professional setting that had me proverbially skidding toward the grave.

Between Google searches of "what does yeet mean" and feigning genuine amusement at confusing, ill-drawn memes, it's a miracle I could complete any work at all.



Moreover, it was a crash course in how quickly we fall prey to the norms and traditions set before us - something this generation is working hard to eradicate.

Workplaces have become more diverse than ever (though we still have a long way to go), and thanks to extended life-spans, economic pressures, and an increasing age of retirement, people are now spending longer than ever in the workforce, resulting in some of the most age-diverse workplaces as well.



You wouldn't be surprised to find teams of Baby Boomers, Gen X-ers, Millennials, and Gen Z's all collaborating under one roof.



Of course, while this undoubtedly has its benefits, it can also pose a unique set of challenges when it comes to inter-office communications.

They Are Digital Natives

Gen Z were born and raised in the digital era, meaning their digital literacy comes as naturally to them as any other developed trait.



While the advantages of hyper-adaptability and technological comfort is an asset in the modern workplace, it also means that this generation of workers are more likely to favour digital platforms over in-person, or even telephone, communication.



Sending a quick Slack or text message is likely to be more effective and elicit a more positive response than scheduling a face-to-face meeting or dialling the phone.

They Are Visual Communicators

Gone are the days of long-winded emails and hours-long meetings - or at least that's what Gen Z would like to see. In fact, Gen Z's preference for keeping things short and sweet often goes beyond a succinct instant message these days, with many opting for an emoji or a GIF in lieu of a written response.



While the informality may be bothersome to some, change management qualifications can teach employers the benefits of adapting versus leaning into the proclivity of the status quo.



As well as keeping things snappy, studies have shown that visual communication is a far more effective way of delivering and retaining a message than traditional written and verbal methods.

They Like To Keep Things Casual

Going one step further than the informality of an emoji message is the adoption of more authentic, tongue-in-cheek language over the stuffy, orthodox communication endemic to most workplaces.



Perhaps a result of the broken boundaries that COVID-19 imposed on our personal and professional lives, the widely practised art of, 'code-switching' - a compulsion to adjust the way we speak and behave depending on the setting - is something Gen Z appears less inclined to participate in.



This doesn't just apply to internal workplace banter but has even extended into more formal aspects of professional communication.



A TikTok that went viral earlier this year showcased the more novel (and hilarious) email sign-offs from Gen Z employees at one LA-based company.



Opting for signatures like 'Hasta la Pasta' and 'Insert Pleasantry Here' over the typical 'Regards' or 'Best Wishes' captivated the internet and showed how a little personality can go a long way when it comes to building connections.

They Thrive On Feedback

Unlike generations past, Gen Z's penchant for open and honest dialogue has made its way into the workplace as well.



Where feedback has always been a staple of any good management strategy, this generation is more likely to seek out and value timely, transparent feedback from supervisors and co-workers alike.



This approach gives employees the opportunity to take action on critiques and celebrate achievements in real-time - improving the overall effectiveness of feedback and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of staff.

They Don't Take Themselves Too Seriously

This is one I have come to appreciate wholeheartedly.



While Gen Z are one of the most passionate and influential generations when it comes to social and environmental issues, they have all but entirely turned their backs on the expectations of the traditional 9 to 5.



With the advent of social media and technologies that allow us to conduct work from just about anywhere, killing time in an office or investing more time and energy than is required to get the job done has given way to valuing a healthier work-life balance.



With little job security these days and an economy that seems to be working against this age group, it's no wonder that the work-to-live mindset is trumping the live-to-work mentality of the past.

In this technologically-driven, generationally diverse world, it is important that we understand the nuances of those we work alongside each day.

