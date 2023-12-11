A nail-biting finish and a 'run-scoring feast' for round nine

RSM Renegades V Delungra at Varley Oval
RSM Renegades and Delungra played out an exciting tie at Varley Oval on Saturday.
Both teams were bowled out for 149 .
RSM batting first were dismissed for 149 in the 35th over.
They were one player short, and this would end up being pivotal to the result.
Jack Bennett 44 top scored and was supported by useful contributions from Mitch Duddy with 41and Noah O'Neill 20.
Delungra's bowling was led by Georgie Leonard who captured 3-30.
Jake Baker with 2-26 and Lex Livermore 2-29 also bowled well.
In reply ,Delungra made an excellent fist of the chase on the back of Mitch Stewart with 62 and John Krauss with 29.
Jake Baker scored 15 as Delungra inched to the winning runs.
The dismissal of Stewart was pivotal and, when Ingram Williams chopped on, the match was all tied.
RSM Renegades bowling was led by Ryan Campbell with 4-35.
Rohan Guest bagged 2-16 and Kahn Johnson nabbed 2-41 which helped dismiss the Delungra side.
Campbell& Freebairn V Staggy Creek at McCosker 2
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels batted first and made a very competitive 2-261.
This was on the back of a century from Rebels stalwart Blake Uebergang with 111. His opening partner, Dave Mudaliar, finished with 98 not out as they started with a partnership of 215.
Brendon Reynolds chipped in with 24 to add to a great total.
Staggy Creek''s bowling took some stick bowling with youngsters Jackson Binnie 1-53 and Noah Brabant 1-44 being the wicket takers.
Staggy Creek started their batting with a 67 run stand before Troy Brabant was out for 24.
Will Marshall made a solid 33 not out as the storm clouds rolled in.
The mainstay of the innings was Tom Nelson with 108 but it was not enough as the game was called with Staggy Creek 5-223 with three overs to go.
Staggy were defeated on net run rate in a run scoring feast at McCosker 2.
Rebels bowling was best served by Luke Berger with 3-29 whilst Nathan Marsh 1-39 and Brendon Reynolds 1-48 kept the damage to a minimum for the Rebels.
