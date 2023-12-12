The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

New constables welcomed at district stations

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 12 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constables Ryan Brickwood, Jack Smart, Buckman (education development officer), Emily Roberts and Blake Thompson. At the rear is Inspector Gregory Ryan (Armidale) and acting Inspector Timothy Atkins (Inverell).
Constables Ryan Brickwood, Jack Smart, Buckman (education development officer), Emily Roberts and Blake Thompson. At the rear is Inspector Gregory Ryan (Armidale) and acting Inspector Timothy Atkins (Inverell).

COMMUNICATION and team work are skills probationary constables hope to hone while serving in Inverell and Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.