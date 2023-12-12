New constables welcomed at district stations

COMMUNICATION and team work are skills probationary constables hope to hone while serving in Inverell and Armidale.
The four new constables reported for their induction and first day on the job at Inverell Police Station on Monday, December 11.
They graduated from NSW Police Academy in Goulburn on Friday, December 8, as part of the Class of 360.
Now they will be walking the beat in Armidale and Inverell. They bring the total number of recruits to the district in the past three years to 92.
Blake Thompson said he had mulled becoming a police officer for years.
"The skill I will use most is communication," Cons Blake said.
"There are many more skills we learn regarding dealing with offenders but to be able to help people through talking with them in a professional manner is a skill I will continue to practice and aim to improve."
Emily Roberts agreed communication was essential to being a good officer.
She decided on a career as a police officer in 2018, however, waited until last year to gain more experience.
"I am open minded to where this career path can take me and I am currently happy being placed at Armidale," Cons Roberts said.
Ryan Brickwood aspired to become a police officer after realising there were many vulnerable people in society and he wanted to protect and serve them as best as he could.
"Respecting people as well, no matter who they are or where they come from," Cons Brickwood said.
"Trust is also important as you have to trust the people you work with and the people of the community to trust the police in doing our duties.
"I am open to serving in any location of NSW, moving from the city to the country is a big change but from what I have heard from experienced officers, it is a great way to learn and become a part of a close community."
Jack Smart said comprehensive communication was the greatest skill police officers could have.
"Teamwork is another skill police officers need," Cons Smart.
"I'm very opened minded and I'll be excited no matter where I work while I'm still in the NSW police force.
"I'm looking forward to my time at Inverell, helping the community and cannot wait for what the future holds for me."
Officers will serve on shifts ranging from eight hours to 12-hour shifts on a six-week roster block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.