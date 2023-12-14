The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

'It's now our time to help' Straton Kennedy in his battle with cancer

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
December 14 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Straton Kennedy with his son, Logan, and wife, Hope. Picture GoFundMe
Straton Kennedy with his son, Logan, and wife, Hope. Picture GoFundMe

The Inverell cricket community is coming together this weekend for one of its members who is battling a cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.