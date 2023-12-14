'It's now our time to help' Straton Kennedy in his battle with cancer

The Inverell cricket community is coming together this weekend for one of its members who is battling a cancer.
Straton Kennedy was first diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in September 2020, which he beat. However just last month he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.
Requiring treatment six hours away from home in Newcastle, Mr Kennedy is away from his loved ones for long periods, especially his wife, Hope, and five-year-old son, Logan.
To help support the longtime member of Staggy Creek Cricket Club, and strong part of the wider Inverell cricket community, a fundraising day has been organised by some of the local clubs and captains.
A pair of T20 matches will be played on Saturday, December 16, raising money for Mr Kennedy and his family.
RMS Renegades will face Square & Compass at 1pm, while Mr Kennedy's Staggy Creek will play against Delungra at 3.30pm, at Varley Oval.
Mr Kennedy's brother, Tyson, said it's been incredible to see all of the clubs come together for this event.
"Me and Stratton both play for Staggy Creek and our family has been a part of the club for around 20 years," he said.
"Troy [Brabant] raised the idea at one of the cricket meetings and said that he wanted to do it when he had found out that Straton had been diagnosed.
"It's just incredible to see. Delungra have been involved heavily in organising things, especially the raffle ... it's just amazing how good the whole community has been."
Alongside the games and fundraising, the day will include a barbeque, refreshments and raffles, with prizes donated by local businesses (tickets available on the day), with all proceeds going to Mr Kennedy and his family.
"The matches were meant to just be normal games of cricket, but they put the T20 games on so they can all meet at the same ground and just try and get as many people together as we can," said Tyson.
"It's a day for everyone to come down, all the family and stuff, and try to raise money."
There has also been a GoFundMe set up by Mr Kennedy's sister-in-law, which says "Straton has spent his adult life giving, firstly to his country as a Navy servicemen and is currently a member of our local RFS. He's always willing to help others in their time of need, it's now our time to help him in his time of need".
As a cancer survivor himself - having battled Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was 6-years-old - Tyson will be shaving off his hair for his brother at the oval on Saturday.
"We've been through it quite a fair bit," he said. "My father passed away from cancer. So I've done fundraisers previously for the Leukaemia Foundation when dad was going through it and raised money.
"Cancer has been a very big part of my family's life, unfortunately."
The fundraiser cricket day for Straton Kennedy and his family is on at Varley Oval from 1pm on Saturday, December 16. To donate to "help Straton kick cancer's butt" visit the GoFundMe page here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.