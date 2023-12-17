Fundraiser rounds out the final round of cricket for the year

Round 10 and the final round before Christmas saw the two games played at Varley as a fundraising event for local cricketer Stratton Kennedy and family.
Staggy Creek CC and Delungra CC organised the day which involved a fundraising raffle and canteen.
Square & Compass V RSM Renegades
Game 1 saw Square & Compass take on RSM Renegades.
There was a brief heavy shower that juiced up the wicket and as a result Renegades elected to bowl on winning the toss.
It was tough going for Compass as they slipped to 4-40 in seven overs.
Alex Smith ground out an undefeated 38 and Jesse Sayhuon 15 to help Compass bat out their 20 overs to finish 8-98.
Best with the ball for the Renegades were Noah O'Neill, Kahn Johnson and Harry King who all took two wickets a piece.
The wicket had dried quite well, and Renegades were going along very strongly on the back of Hunter Barnett 20 and Jack Bennett 27 but slumped from 1-61 to 6-70.
This was on the back of a great spell from Ovia Seia who took 3-17 and made a runout.
With four overs left Renegades required 29 to win and some clever running between wickets by Kahn Johnson and Sam Gilligan got Renegades home with a single from the last ball of the game.
They finished 6-99 as Compass were left to rue missed opportunities in the field.
Staggy Creek V Delungra
In match 2, Staggy Creek batted first. On a much harder wicket the Staggy Creek batters set about attacking the Delungra bowling attack.
Mick Kenny 20 and Mark Brabant a big hitting 50 laid the platform for a big score as it rained sixers at Varley.
Nick Cumming added 31 as Staggy Creek finished with 5-159 from their 20 overs.
Best with the ball for Delungra was Ingram Williams with 3-38, with John Krauss, Cam Stewart and Hayden Thode all taking a wicket.
In reply, it was always going to be a big ask for Delungra as they required eight runs an over to win.
They tried to go hard but kept losing wickets. Ingram Williams made 14 and Mitch Stewart 10 as Delungra struggled to 8-81 from their 20 overs. Noah Brabant was the chief destroyer with 3-21 , Les Connors chipped in with 2-14. Mick Kenny had a day out in the field with four outfield catches.
The games were followed by the raffle draw as many donations were made.
The canteen and raffle raised more than $5000 for Stratton Kennedy and his family.
The cricket fraternity showed up to support one of our own. Well done to the organisers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.