NBN upgrade work being carried out in Inverell

NBN is upgrading its fixed wireless network in Inverell, which the company says will benefit businesses and households.
Work has begun to enable the upgrades, including NBN introducing new technology and replacing some hardware on its fixed wireless towers.
The tower upgrades will mean some planned outages that may impact homes and businesses and their ability to use their NBN service while the work is underway.
Officials said NBN was making efforts to minimise the impacts, but there would be occasions where the towers are taken offline.
The upgrade work is scheduled to begin in Gilgai Oval and Inverell in the coming weeks. The tower works will not impact NBN fixed line or Sky Muster satellite services.
Impacted homes and businesses should be notified of any outages via their retail service provider.
The upgrades should increase the footprint of the service as well as enabling higher speed fixed wireless plans.
"There is increasing demand for faster internet from homes and business across Australia and we are continuing to invest in the NBN network to stay ahead of demand," Head of NBN Local NSW, Tom O'Dea said.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the NBN Fixed Wireless network in Gilgai Oval and Inverell, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia*.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program, but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their NBN service while the work is underway.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that faster download speeds during the busy period will become available across the NBN Fixed Wireless network."
The speeds will still depend on local conditions and the speed of the client subscription..
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"We encourage people to check the NBN website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them."
To get the benefits of the upgrades, homes and businesses may also need to update the NBN device at their premises. NBN will contact those impacted directly. Not all devices will need to be replaced.
For more information and to register for updates, customers are encouraged to visit our blog for an update on NBN's Fixed Wireless and Satellite Upgrade Program: www.nbnco.com.au/blog/the-nbn-project/delivering-a-better-broadband-experience-for-the-bush
