Can you help find Trudy?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Inverell.
Trudy Alison Fennell, aged 51, was last seen leaving a business on Gwydir Highway, Inverell, about 9am on Monday, January 22.
When she was unable to be located, officers attached to New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Trudy's welfare.
Trudy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, slim build, with long brown hair and blue grey coloured eyes.
Police have reason to believe Trudy may have been in the vicinity of the Joseph Wills Park, in Elsmore on Monday.
Anyone with information into Trudy's whereabouts is urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information is treated in the strictest confidence.
The public is urged not to provide information through Police social media pages.
