Jardine boxing collection makes way home to Inverell

The collection ranges from a scrapbook with various newspaper clippings of Jardine's rise to prominence in boxing circles in the northwest of NSW and Sydney, plus telegrams, poetry, handbills and some transcripts of articles. Over 71 photographs showing the Olympians in Paris, UK, USA and Colombo are included, plus letters, programs, luggage tags, an Olympic entry tag, postcards, an autograph book, a pair of opera glasses from Paris, a passport and Jardine's official Olympic blazer and two Australian boxing medals.