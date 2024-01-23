Inverell Shire citizens will be recognised at Australia Day celebrations

Award winners will be honoured this Australia Day, as Inverell Shire Council hosts celebrations all across the region on Friday, January 26.
In Inverell, celebrations will be happening around Victoria Park, with a barbeque from 7.30am and the official program starting at 8.30am.
They will be recognising the standout Inverell locals of 2023, with the Australia Day Awards for Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year.
Pru and Flo Black will perform the Australian National Anthem, Uncle Kelvin Brown will deliver the Welcome to Country, Josh Williams will perform on the didgeridoo and Aunty Esther Gardiner will recite two of her original poems.
Sapphire City Concert Band will be performing, along with the Danthonia Choir.
John Wearne AM is this year's Australia Day Ambassador for Inverell.
At Delungra celebrations will commence at 10.30am in Anzac Park, with the official ceremony beginning at noon.
Awards will be presented for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Event of the Year, with Greg Kachel serving as Australia Day Ambassador in Delungra.
Tingha's celebrations will begin later in the evening at 6pm, with awards to be presented for Citizen of the Year.
Mr Wearne will also be the ambassador at Tingha's event.
