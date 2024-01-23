Can you help locate Roydon?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's north.
Roydon Damon Ellis, aged 65, was last seen at a business on Ruby Street, Tingha, about 12pm on Saturday, January 20..
When he could not be located, officers attached to New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to him living with medical conditions that require treatment.
Roydon is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm to 170cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and a long grey beard.
He was last seen wearing black dress pants, a white button up shirt and a black jacket.
Roydon is known to frequent the Tingha and Inverell areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
