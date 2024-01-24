The Inverell Timessport
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A busy time on the golf course

By Dick Hudson
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah O'Neill was the winner in a field of 66 players in Saturday's men's single stableford.
Noah O'Neill was the winner in a field of 66 players in Saturday's men's single stableford.

The Inverell Golf Club Board members, playing members and greens staff have been busy preparing for the Club's 2024 Inverell RSM Club Sapphire Cup which takes place this coming weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Local Sport

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.