A busy time on the golf course

The Inverell Golf Club Board members, playing members and greens staff have been busy preparing for the Club's 2024 Inverell RSM Club Sapphire Cup which takes place this coming weekend.
The Scott Mackenzie Lawyers Sapphire Cup 9-hole competition will take place on the top 9 on Australia Day - Friday, January 26.
The following day, Saturday, January 27, will be the Forsyths Accounts Fourball stableford while the Inverell H Hardware Fourball stableford will be played on Sunday.
The pair with the best two-day aggregate will win The Inverell RSM Club Sapphire Cup.
More than 200 players have nominated for each day over the weekend with rolling tee times starting from 7am.
Competitors are coming from across the New England region, southern Queensland and as far away as the Central Coast.
The club received its new Kubota F3690 72inch cut early this week.
Once again with great support from the team, Pierre Pudig and Andrew Ewan, at Tait Automotive.
Newcomer, Noah O'Neill, playing off a handicap of 20, produced the round of his life to finish with 46 points in Saturday's men's single stableford.
Noah recorded nine pars and one birdie - not bad off a handicap of 20.
He has now lost 7.3 off his handicap.
Noah was the winner in a field of 66 players and finished six points clear of second placed Tom Nelson and Anthony Hyde.
Mat O'Reilly was next with 38 followed by Rusty Brien and Mick Tanner with 37 and Rod Jones with 36 points. Meanwhile, Cody Woodward added his name to the list of people recording an eagle on the 15th.
Sandy Cook won the ladies stableford on Saturday. She finished with 34 points and was followed by Sue Urquhart, 33, and Trudi Tonkin with 30.
Greg Brabant was the winner of Tuesday's vet's golf with a well compiled 38 points. Second spot was taken by Steve Glover, 37, in a countback with Bob Watson and Simon Smith. Jack Hepi, 36, and Rowan Butler, 35, were next.
Bruce Garrett took out the Vet's Monthly Mug with a near record, 3 round total of 115 points.
