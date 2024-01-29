Visiting duo combine to take out annual Sapphire Cup

The Inverell Golf Club's RSM Sapphire Cup was completed on Sunday.
More than 100 visitors from across northern NSW and southern Queensland joined local players to make fields of 210 on each of Saturday and Sunday.
Sizable groups of players came from Wyong, Gunnedah, Tamworth, Beaudesert, Glen Innes and Dorrigo.
Port Macquarie pair, Todd Scott and Matthew Cutcliffe, teamed up to win both Saturday and Sunday taking out the 2024 Inverell RSM's Sapphire Cup with 100 points.
A storm, mid-afternoon on Saturday, looked to have finished the day for half the field. However, all but two groups went back out late afternoon to finish their rounds.
Cutcliffe and Scott finish the first day of the Sapphire Cup, the Forsyths Accounts Fourball, with a mind blowing 50 points.
Wyong pair, Nicholas Russell and Garry Ehsman, 48 points, were second in a countback with locals Tom Murphy and Peter Schofield.
Brad Hamilton and Jacob Mallon from Gunnedah were next with 47 points.
Gross winners on Saturday were Craig and Nate Wickham from Wyong.
Matthew Cutcliffe and Todd Scott maintained their good form to record another 50 points in the Inverell H Hardware Fourball on Sunday.
Local pair, Jono Alliston and Mick Kinnear took second spot with a brilliant 49 points.
They were followed by local, Luke Woodhouse, and Tamworth player Matt Beetson with 47 points.
Kyle Chilcott from Merewether, and Tom Stocks from Coffs Harbour combined to take the gross prize on Sunday.
The event had started before the weekend with the Scott Mackenzie Lawyers Dash for Cash on Friday.
136 players took to the course on the day with Tamworth player, Riley Williams, taking the prize.
Playing off a 36 hole handicap of 17, Riley finished with 22 points for the 9 holes.
Bailey King and Matt Beetson (Grafton) recorded 21 points.
During presentation Club President, Anthony Hyde, thanked all involved in the preparation and running of the day.
There were many volunteers on and before the day and greenkeeper Ben had the course looking great. The women golfers also provided wonderful support.
Major sponsors, the RSM Club, Scott Mackenzie Lawyers, Forsyths Accountants and Inverell H Hardware were also recognised during presentation. Their support together with that of 44 other local sponsors enabled the club to provide over $16,000 worth of prizes.
The more details and extra photos can be viewed on the Inverell Golf Club website - inverellgolfclub.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.