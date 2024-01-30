Summer Splash a Huge Success

The Summer Splash Water Slide event has wrapped up and council says it has been a resounding success.
The event, held at Varley Oval recently had more than 2500 youngsters booked in to enjoy some amazing waterslides and cool off in the heat.
Sliders came from across the Inverell Shire, with visitors from Bingara, Warialda, Glen Innes and a bush school from south east Queensland.
Summer Splash was delivered by Inverell Shire Council with funding from the NSW Government, allowing the event to be completely inclusive and free of charge.
"It was a wonderful sight to see so many young people enjoying themselves in a safe family environment. Council applauds all those attending for their excellent behaviour and we look forward to presenting more events like this in the future," Mayor Paul Harmon said.
Following on from the astounding response, council is planning another event for later in the year.
