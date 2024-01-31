Recognition for Citizens of Year

Hot weather did not deter residents from turning out to celebrate Australia Day at Inverell, Delungra and Tingha.
The Inverell celebrations began bright and early with a traditional Aussie barbecue in Victoria Park to the music of the Sapphire City Concert Band. There were also performances by Danthonia Youth Choir and Dylan Breen on Didgeridoo.
Australia Day Ambassador, John Wearne AM delivered an inspirational address to the assembled crowd. Also in attendance was former National Senator for NSW, John "Wacca" Williams who was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his "significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community".
Delungra celebrations began with a morning tea before Ambassador Greg Kachel addressed the audience, followed by the presentation of awards.
A warm evening was the backdrop for Tingha celebrations, held at the Tingha Town Hall where MP Adam Marshall was in attendance.
Dylan Breen again wowed the crowd with his performance on the Didgeridoo.
Inverell's Citizen of the Year was presented to Zoe Hannam with Sophie McWhirter the Young Citizen of the Year.
In Delungra, Mary Shephard and Lorna Ogilvie were named joint Citizens of the Year with Phillipa 'Pip' Shephard the youth winner. The Yard Dog trial committee clinched the sport award.
Tingha also had joint citizen winners in Jean Symes, Dawn Buckley, Margaret Parker and Linda Mozzell.
"I would like to congratulate all the recipients of Australia Day Awards. It is a testament to the spirit of the Shire that enables so many people to be recognised for the selfless work they do for the community," Inverell Shire mayor Paul Harmon said
