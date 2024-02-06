Officers swing into action to combat crime spree, vowing to nab offenders

EXTRA patrols and resources, as well as more arrests have helped police quell a crimewave threatening Inverell.
Officers have largely contained a one-week spike in property crime, in which 25 offences were recorded and five charges laid.
Between Sunday, January 21 and Saturday, January 27 offenders went on a spree across town, breaking into homes, cars and even a shipping container in Ring Street.
They gained entry into homes through unlocked doors, sliding doors, as well as by smashing windows, cutting through flyscreens and even climbing through an unsecured doggie door.
Goods stolen included tools, mobile phones, cash, Playstation consoles, cigarettes and a car.
Homeowners confronted or disturbed the culprits in six homes; other residences were broken into with nothing taken.
Inverell Police acting Inspector Macpherson said officers have swung into action to foil the offenders.
Extra police have been commandeered from nearby towns and police patrols stepped up.
"Police are working hard to reduce these offences and investigations are ongoing," Inspector Macpherson said.
By the following week, January 29 to February 4 the crimewave had abated.
Just eight incidents were recorded and eight charges laid.
Between January 31 and February 4, eight alleged offenders appeared before Inverell Local Court facing an array of offences including intimidation and malicious damage, breaching bail conditions and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Inspector Macpherson warned people to be vigilant since the crimes were mainly opportunistic.
"Houses and motor vehicles not being secured is fair game for these thieves," he said.
"Police encourage property owners to secure doors, windows, garages and sheds, consider areas where thieves are able to take cover to commit offences such as large bushes and installation of closed circuit television cameras and alarms.
"Motor vehicles should always be locked with no visible property items able to be seen and no spare keys in the vehicle."
The crime spree also galvanised politicians to act.
On January 24, Inverell Mayor Mark Harmon, general manager Brett McInnes and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall met with Inspector Macpherson to discuss way of addressing crime in the town.
They decided to organise weekly briefings with the local media. Inspector Macpherson said he wanted residents to think about their property and where and what they stowed.
"I will be putting up posters in the foyer of the police station to cover topics such as crimes of advantage and opportunistic crime so people can see how they can help avoid offences of this nature," he said.
Long-term trends remain downward for all property crime categories in Inverell.
Latest data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows thefts from cars fell 18 per cent in the two years to September, 2023, while break-ins fell 12 per cent.
