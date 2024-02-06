Newcomer surges past the rest of the competition in Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug

The Inverell men played their Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug on Saturday.
Bob Watson hit off early, had a nett 68, and waited to see if he would be knocked off the top of the leaderboard. It all looked promising for Bob late afternoon with only four cards to come in.
However, it wasn't to be and a newcomer to Inverell golf, Shane Fletcher, came home with the winning score of nett 67.
The February Monthly Mug went to Shane Fletcher while Grade winners were A Grade - Jason Shaw, 69, B Grade - Bob Watson, 68, and C Grade John Stansfield, 69.
Others to perform well were Ben Swan and Ian Jeffery, 70, Mick Tanner and Steve Kent 71, Ken Austin, Ben Davis and Paul Amos nett 72.
Following the good rain and ideal growing conditions there was little to no run on the fairway and even less off it. The ladies have found the course particularly tough and their scores have reflected the conditions. Helen Edwards was the best in for Wednesday's stableford with 30 points. She was followed by Wendy Alexander, 28, and Julie Clark, 27.
Wendy Alexander won the ladies stableford on Saturday with 31 points.
Geoffrey Cross was the winner of Sunday's medley stableford with 39 points. He was followed by Jai Tasker and Michael Williams with 37 and then Harry Edmonds and Tom Nelson with 36.
Tuesday's vets played a 4BBB with a draw for partners.
The winning pair with 48 points was Al Bujack and Jim Shadlow. They were followed by Greg Brabant and Winner McRae with 44 points. Next were Peter Lane and Barry Young and Mark Lane and Leon Fox.
Barry Holland took out Thursday's 12-hole comp with an impressive 29 points. Herb Cox, 27 points, was 2nd in a countback with Leon Fox.
Anthony Hyde was the winner of Friday's Scott Mackenzie Lawyers 'Dash for Cash'. Anthony had 31 points for the 9 holes and will be looking forward to his new handicap next week. Harry Edmonds picked up 2nd prize with 27 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.