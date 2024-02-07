Cricket competition heats up after break

The race for the finals is on.
After this weekend there are four rounds left to play.
Defending premiers Delungra sit on the bottom of the table but have four games to play, all other teams have three matches to play.
It appears that Staggy Creek and Campbell & Freebairn Rebels should qualify as they both had good wins this weekend.
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels versus Square & Compass
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels took on Square & Compass at McCosker 1 as Varley Oval was out of action.
The Rebels batted first, and their dynamic openers carried on from where they left off before Christmas.
Compass were without the services of their champion opening bowler Jai Tasker and the attack struggled to dismiss Uebergang and Mudaliar.
They put 144 for the first wicket which set up the innings for the Rebels.
Uebergang made 85 and Mudaliar 55.
Brendon Reynolds added a quick fire 28 which built the total to an imposing 7-209 on a slow outfield.
Mitch Adams and Ovia Seia were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets a piece as Compass used eight bowlers to attempt to dismiss the Rebels.
Compass got away to a bad start losing captain Liam Spalding early.
Jarrod White made a gallant 46 as he added 45 with Alex Smith in the only substantial partnership of the innings.
Smith went on to make 30 in a got all round effort from him as he took two catches and a wicket in the very warm conditions.
Compass were finally dismissed in the 39th over as youngster Lachlan Savage took 4-11 from 3.4 overs.
Tony Blake was his economical self with 2-13 from his eight overs and Brendon Reynold also took two wickets.
Staggy Creek versus RSM Renegades
Renegades took on competition leaders Staggy Creek at Mccosker 2.
Renegades had their usual problem of playing short as they could only muster nine players.
As a result of some good bowling Renegades were bundled out for 69.
The only good contribution came from Ryan Campbell who made 33, no other batter made double figures. Jackson Binnie took 2-13 from five overs and young Henry Oliver took the spoils with 2-7 as Renegades lost the last three wickets in five balls for a solitary run.
Staggy Creek went about the chase in clinical fashion cruising to an eight wicket win as Tom Nelson made 20 and Elijah Wynter Kenny made a swashbuckling 18 not out.
Staggy blitzed the undermanned Renegades in 13.4 overs.
Kahn Johnson and Harry King were the wicket takers for Renegades with 1-14 and 1-8 respectively.
This win allows Staggy to remain on top of the table with them having three games to play.
They have 48 points and Rebels 45 points.
The other three teams are close together with RSM Renegades 29, Square & Compass 27 and Delungra 26
