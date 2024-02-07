Special guest to help launch Highlanders' season

A special guest will help the Inverell Highlanders get their 2024 campaign underway this Saturday.
Former Australian test cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe will be the guest speaker at the Highlanders' sponsors day and season launch.
The event will see O'Keeffe share tales from his long career as well as see auctions for jerseys, game days and signage take place.
Although the formalities to launch the season will take place on Saturday evening, the Highlanders have already hit the training paddock in anticipation of the 2024 Central North season.
"We have one week back at training but we have had pretty consistent numbers but it all looks pretty positive going forward," Highlanders president Justin Oakenfull said.
"There seems to be fair bit more commitment this year."
Siaki Maea, known as Jack Jack, has taken over the coaching role for the first grade team.
"He has been a role model in our club for a few years now, a lot of the young fellas look up to him," Oakenfull said.
"They not only look up to his ability but his sportsmanship.
"He does just as many good things off the field as he does on the field.
"There seems to be a lot of positive energy with having Jack there, touch wood, so far but it looks pretty promising."
Toby Simpson will coach the reserve grade team with Jeremy Pilcher as assistant.
Olympic gold medallist Gemma Noller will coach the women's 10s team who resumed training on Wednesday.
Oakenfull still said there's plenty of spots to fill in the women's side and there's no better person to learn off than a 7s gold medallist.
The season launch will begin at 5.30pm this Saturday at Inverell Rugby Club.
The Highlanders have lanned a pre-season trial for March 16 against Coffs Harbour.
