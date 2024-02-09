The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hotshots deliver their six pack (and biceps) to The Royal

By Staff Writers
Updated February 9 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hotshots consist of 18 men who tour in two separate bands and train five days a week to perfect their performance.
The Hotshots consist of 18 men who tour in two separate bands and train five days a week to perfect their performance.

IT'S GOING to get very hot in Inverell next Thursday, thanks to this band of boys scheduled to appear at The Royal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.