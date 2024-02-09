Hotshots deliver their six pack (and biceps) to The Royal

IT'S GOING to get very hot in Inverell next Thursday, thanks to this band of boys scheduled to appear at The Royal.
Male revue show Hotshots are booked to appear at the hotel as part of their nationwide tour.
These blokes with a six-pack (and biceps to match) will take to the stage for two hours as part of their Secret Fantasies tour.
This show is not for the gun-shy; it's an interactive production with killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes and acrobatics.
The Hotshots consist of 18 men who tour in two separate bands and train five days a week to perfect their performance.
"Our smorgasbord of sexy guys are selected from hundreds of men nationwide and put though an intensive Hotshots bootcamp, all graduating with an A+ in hip thrusting," Hotshots spokeswoman Amanda King said.
The team come from a variety of backgrounds, including tradies, police officers, farmers and firefighters.
The show is hosted by Paul Reynolds, an original cast member of Manpower Australia .
"Reynolds' showmanship and cheeky banter with our audiences makes for an extra entertaining evening," Ms King said.
"It's the most fun a girl can have standing up."
Cocktails will be served before the performance and there is an after show party where ladies can have their photos taken with the boys.
Sydney's Hotshots have developed a large fan base, having appeared in television programs such as Studio 10, Sunrise and Good Morning New Zealand.
Tickets are available at the bar on the night.
Here's a sneak peak of what to expect at The Royal on February 15.
